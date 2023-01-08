Sacramento affordable senior housing complex breaks ground in Oak Park

The 39th and Broadway project also has 12 housing units set aside for formerly homeless seniors, according to Sacramento city leaders.

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) recently broke ground on its 39th and Broadway affordable housing complex for seniors in the Oak Park neighborhood.

Once complete, 43 housing units will become available for seniors over the age of 62 with 12 units reserved for formerly homeless seniors.

More than $8.4 million in financing was approved for the project and its construction is expected to create 166 jobs.

Residential on-site services will be provided 15 hours a day and the property will be managed by John Stewart Company, the same company that manages the senior affordable housing complex Arbors at Oak Park.

"We're building communities with these projects, not just four walls and a roof," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Though SHRA developments are ongoing, the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Commission has not met since June — canceling their three most recent biweekly meetings with no explanation.

SHRA representatives hadn't responded at the time of publishing to requests for comment regarding the meeting cancelations.

