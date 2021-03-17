Let's all go to the movies: A list of theaters reopening in Sacramento region

Six Cinemark theaters in the Greater Sacramento Region are expected to reopen on Friday, March 19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After being shuttered while the region went through stay-at-home orders and idled in the restrictive purple tier, movie theaters are slowly coming back to life.

Cinemark announced theater reopenings in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Yuba City, and Folsom as the region heads into its first weekend in the red tier.

This week, Sacramento County stuck the landing and made the move into the less restrictive red tier, which translates to a partial reopening for many businesses. For movie theaters, this means they can reopen at 25% occupancy or 100 guests, whichever is fewer.

Viewers can expect a blend of new and classic movies on the silver screen. Tickets for new movies like Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Boogie, Long Weekend, Chaos Walking, and Godzilla vs. Kong are already on sale.

The Comeback Classic movies will also be making a return. These are classic and requested movies available to viewers at a reduced price of $5 per adult and $3 per child.

Last year, Cinemark introduced a feature that let guests rent out a whole theater room for themselves to watch a movie of their choice or play a game. On Friday, the Private Watch Party will also be back in play for Sacramento area theaters.

More information on pricing, theater coronavirus protocols, and showtimes can be found HERE.

Face masks will still be required throughout the theater, but they can be removed while eating and drinking in the auditorium. Food items, for now, are limited to drinks, candies, and popcorn. Other food court favorites might not be available at this time.

Regal theaters don't show any screenings planned for the Sacramento area at this time. An inquiry to Regal Theaters was not immediately returned.