SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, people across the nation take to the streets to honor the many marches the civil rights leader led in the name of equality.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento started hosting their own Martin Luther King Jr. Day march five years ago.

BLM Sacramento leader Tanya Faison said this year's #ReclaimMLK March will focus on Sacramento youth.

"We want to create a march that is for our people," Faison said. "We want to highlight all of his accomplishments, not just the ones that were very popular."

Unlike previous years, the march will not go to the Capitol. BLM Sacramento decided to march through Oak Park and hold a community event in McClatchy Park afterward.

RELATED:

The march will start at the park at 11 a.m., head north to Broadway, and then east to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The group will continue to 12th Avenue, where it will head east back to 33rd Street and loop back to McClatchy Park.

Faison said the march will end with a gathering in the park for open mic, food and music. She said artists Shonna McDaniels and Aik Brown will create a mural during the event.

She added that there will be resources available to educate the youth on their rights if they are ever in any situation involving police.

"So they know their rights at school and know their rights on the street," Faison said.

BLM Sacramento encourages people ages 25 and younger to attend since they are the focus of the event.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

RELATED: Crown Act protects black people from hair discrimination

California is the first state to pass the Crown Act. The law bans employers and schools from discriminating against black people who wear braids, locs and twists.