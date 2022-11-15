Sacramento City Council hears pleas not to remove 'Camp Resolution'

The parking lot on Colfax Street and Arden Way was part of the city's original homeless siting plan, but scrapped due to complications and rising costs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Council on Tuesday heard pleas from the unhoused community and their allies to spare a homeless encampment from possibly being removed.

The parking lot on Colfax Street and Arden Way was part of the city's original homeless siting plan, but it was scrapped due to rising costs and complications with the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board.

Since then, people camping in tents, RVs and vehicles have staked a claim to the site, calling it "Camp Resolution."

"They’ve put all these signs out there that says we’re trespassing and all this stuff and we’re not. They weren’t there when we first got there," said Tamitha Myler.

Myler was among the several people living at Camp Resolution to voice their frustrations with City Council and ask that they cancel the upcoming camp removal.

Councilmember Katie Valenzuela called a vote to ask the city manager to take it under advisement not to sweep the camp. It passed unanimously.

But Myler and others worry that the camp removal could still take place.

"A lot of us are just going to end up on the street or in jail because we can't really be on the street anymore. They're not going to let us," Myler said.

WATCH ALSO: