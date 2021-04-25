Woman dead after rollover crash in Sacramento County

CHP said the white Mercedes Benz SUZ veered across the center median and down the east roadway edge embankment before rolling over.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sacramento County.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Saturday evening, around 7:38 p.m., near I-5 north of Hood-Franklin Road.

In a Facebook post, CHP-South Sacramento said they were initially notified of a reckless driver in a white SUV along I-5 southbound at Laguna Boulevard. A short time later, dispatchers sent notice about a crash just south of that location about a white SUV that rolled over and was on its roof east of the freeway in a field.

Authorities said the white SUV, described as a Mercedes-Benz, had lost control while heading southbound along I-5 and veered across the center median, crossed over the northbound lanes, traveled down the east roadway edge embankment, and rolled over, CHP said. Authorities said the driver, a 32-year-old woman out of Sacramento, was killed in the crash.

Two infants that survived the crash were found in the vehicle and taken to UC Davis as a precaution. CHP said they were later released to their father with no injuries.

It's not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, CHP said.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: