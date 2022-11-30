'Dog Heaven' | Neighbors fighting to keep unofficial off-leash dog park in Curtis Park

The City of Sacramento says it will soon begin requiring dogs to be leashed at the Sierra II Green

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fenced park in Sacramento's Curtis Park neighborhood has been attracting dog owners from across the city who enjoy letting their dogs run free and socializing outside.

The City of Sacramento says the Sierra II Green was never meant to be an off-leash dog park, and it will soon require that visitors put their dogs on a leash.

"This is just the absolute best use of this space, and we are just hoping with all our hearts that the city will change their minds," said Kate Van Buren, who is among the neighbors now urging the city to reconsider.

"I’ve probably gotten a hundred emails about this; this is not a new thing," said Councilmember Jay Schenirer at a Nov. 15 council meeting.

Schenirer echoed the city's Department of Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment concerns about park access and safety.

The department says the park isn't fully fenced-in, that it's missing the required double-gate system for safety, and it's size and amenities aren't right for an off-leash dog park.

"I get it, I have a dog, but there are some safety issues," said Schenirer.

The city said 20 years ago it came to an agreement with a local dog training club to allow some off-leash use in the park, but that it had received multiple concerns in recent years.

Van Buren, among others, have argued that it would take very little effort to bring the park in compliance with regulations and continue off-leash use.

"This is just heaven. It’s heaven for the dogs, it makes me smile every single day to see them so joyful and playing," Van Buren said.

