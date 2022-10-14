Having trouble finding parking at Sacramento International Airport? You're not alone

A construction project is causing a shortage of parking spaces, leading some people to voice their frustration online.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers are starting to get concerned about parking at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) with comments on social media discussing the struggle of finding a place to park in the five major lots.

A map from the airport’s web page Friday morning showed Lots 1-4 as full; those are the parking garage, daily lot, hourly lot, and east economy lot. The page shows Lot 5 as not full, but it could be full as data wasn’t available.

It is a Friday, but it’s not a holiday weekend, so what’s behind the parking shortage? Construction.

More than 2,000 spaces in the east economy lot are being repaved. The project is set to be done by Nov. 1 with all parking lot construction finished before the holiday season.

You still might want to consider alternate ways of getting to the airport.

“Uber, Lyft, a family friend, a taxi. Those are other ways you can take straight from your house. You get here, you don't have to worry about parking. It gives you a little bit more time to get from being dropped off and to your gate,” said airport spokesperson, Scott Johnston.

Two major events are bringing a lot of people into town over the next few weeks: the Golden Sky Festival and the Ironman California competition.

The best thing to do is check the airport’s website to see parking availability and remember to be patient!

