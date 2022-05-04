Evidence shows at least 5 shooters involved in gang gunfight at center of K Street shooting, police say

Police say, evidence in the case indicates that at least five shooters fired guns in the exchange of gunfire that took place between at least two groups of men.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department announced evidence indicates at least five shooters fired guns during Sunday's K Street shooting with gang violence at the center of the incident.

The shooting along Sacramento's K Street Sunday morning left six people dead and 12 injured.

According to police, evidence indicates at least five shooters were involved in the exchange of gunfire that took place between at least two groups of men. That number of shooters may increase, police added.

"As detectives learn more about the shootings, it is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy," a statement from Sacramento police says. "While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings."

No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 they believe Dandrae Martin was one of the shooters in the downtown mass shooting. Smiley Martin, brother of Dandrae Martin, was announced as a second suspect in Sunday's mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”

