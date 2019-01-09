SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire put out an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire started in a ground floor unit at an apartment complex located in the 4800 block of El Camino Avenue, according to Fire Inspector Diana Schmidt. The fire also damaged the unit above it, but it was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Crews responded to the fire at 12:17 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:21 p.m. Metro Fire contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading into the attic.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," Schmidt said.

No injuries were reported.

