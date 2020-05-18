Sacramento police searching for at-risk missing man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for help as they try to find an at-risk missing man who they identified as Runako Workman.
Police said Workman was last seen in the 2400 block of Seamist Drive in North Sacramento on Saturday.
He's described as a 24-year-old black man and who stands at six foot, three inches tall with a thin build and messy dreadlocks. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, green khaki pants, and no shoes.
Police said Workman is non-verbal and isn't able to care for himself due to not having food money.
If found, call Sacramento Police Department at 916-732-0100.
