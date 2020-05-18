Sacramento police searching for at-risk missing man

Police said Runako Workman is non-verbal and isn't able to care for himself due to not having food money.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for help as they try to find an at-risk missing man who they identified as Runako Workman.

Police said Workman was last seen in the 2400 block of Seamist Drive in North Sacramento on Saturday.

He's described as a 24-year-old black man and who stands at six foot, three inches tall with a thin build and messy dreadlocks. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, green khaki pants, and no shoes.

Police said Workman is non-verbal and isn't able to care for himself due to not having food money.

If found, call Sacramento Police Department at 916-732-0100.

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: