1 person found dead after Sacramento mobile home fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department found one person dead after a mobile home fire in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene of a mobile home along the 3900 Block of Mack Road Wednesday afternoon and extinguished the fire. Firefighters then found one adult victim in a bedroom. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sacramento Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
