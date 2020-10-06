Sacramento mother turns defaced sign into powerful statement

A Sacramento mother's sign showing the phrase "Black Lives Matter" was defaced with an "All Lives Matter" sign. She spun it around into a powerful message.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the unrest that followed, a Sacramento mother felt compelled to speak out. Her words of choice, "Black Lives Matter" on a sign outside her home.

Laura Metune's homemade sign idled on her lawn in her South Land Park neighborhood.

"Sometimes people would drive by and smile and wave, and sometimes people would ignore it," Metune said.

After a week on display, the sign and its message changed. One word is all it took.

"This last Saturday, we woke up and went outside and found someone wrote 'All Lives Matter' on a paper bag and taped it to the sign," Metune said.

Metune and her 6-year-old son made the first the sign together, so she decided to use this as a teaching moment.

"We were frustrated and angry and concerned about who in our neighborhood might take the time and energy to tape that sign up," Metune said.

Instead of taking down the sign altogether, she decided to keep both statements but add one more powerful word.

The sign now reads, "All Lives Matter When Black Lives Matter."

"Of course, everyone's life should matter," Metune said. "We need to do what we can to highlight that and fight for the communities asking for our help so one day all lives will matter."

