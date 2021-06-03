City of Sacramento unveils new convention center

City officials cut the ribbon to officially unveil the new SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials cut the ribbon on the new SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Sacramento Thursday morning.

Construction on the project started in December of 2018. It’s mostly complete but crews expect to finish before “SacAnime,” the first event with guests scheduled for September.

The project cost $245 million. Inside people will find an extra 100,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space and three lobbies instead of the single lobby in the old convention center.

Floor-to-ceiling windows let the outside in and allow for an abundance of natural light.



“It is going to be one more piece of Sacramento being a destination city, and a destination region that is going to not only expand our reputation but more important be good for the people who live here because with that increased tax space we can do more for our city and the people of our city,” Mayor Darrell Steinburg said.

