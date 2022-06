Officers responded Wednesday night to reports of a crash with a train and a person on J Street between 19th and 20th Streets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person has died after being hit by a train in Sacramento late Wednesday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to reports of a crash with a train and a person on J Street between 19th and 20th Streets. Officers found a person with major injuries who later died at the scene.

The name of the person has not been released.

