Sacramento police believe recent string of shootings to be 'gang-related'

Sacramento police said three of the 25 shootings that occured within the city lead to deaths, which is roughly about 12%.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Police say a shooting that left a women in critical condition could be the latest in a string of gang-related incidents.

Just before 4 p.m. on June 9, police found a woman who had been shot in the 4000 block of Broadway. The Sacramento Fire Department took the woman to the hospital where she is in critical condition, officials say.

Officials believe the shooter was not targeting the woman. While the information is limited, detectives think the shooting is gang-related.

Sacramento police have investigated about 25 shootings that occurred within the city in the last few weeks, officials say.

According to a release from the police department, three of the shootings have to lead to deaths. These shootings are believed to have been gang-related as well.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened in the 2900 block Gardendale Road on June 6. Five victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. It is not clear if officials believe if that shooting is also gang-related.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking that if you have information about these shootings or any other related cases to call (916) 808-5471 or (916) 443-4357.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: