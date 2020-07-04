SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is launching what is being called the #HeartofSacTown campaign, an effort to showcase stories of hope, love and kindness from the community.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn says his department will shoot, edit, and then share uplifting videos on the department's Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook page.

"I thought it would be a little healthy for our community to recognize that,” Hahn said. “So people don't only see the bad side of this virus but see the good side of what it brings out in Sacramento."

RELATED: Coronavirus Resources: A guide to help you and your family

Hope lives here.

That's the message from the folks at the City of Refuge in Sacramento's Oak Park Neighborhood. The nonprofit helps families who've fallen on tough times, and they are featured in the first #HeartofSacTown video.

They helped people like Andrew Davis, his wife and three children who six years ago were living in a hotel with no idea where they're next meal was coming from.

"The opportunity now to be able to give back to the community and have really come out of that situation we really have a heart to give back," Davis said in a video of him donating food to the City of Refuge to help families struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hahn says he hopes to the multiple uplifting stories each week, and the community is welcome to send in suggestions for who the department should highlight.

“If somebody has a suggestion of a business or organization that they think is doing really good things in our community, they are always welcome to send us a message on social media or email us," Hahn said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Chris Thomas.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on California's plan for COVID-19 from Sleep Train Arena | April 6