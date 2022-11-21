Two Sacramento police officers injured after crashing into tree during chase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Sacramento police officers were injured after crashing into a tree during a chase in North Sacramento on Monday.
The crash happened on westbound West El Camino Avenue near Western Avenue just after midnight, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Two officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop when the car left the area. The officers chased the car and ended up crashing into a tree. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The person the officers were chasing was not found. It is not clear how fast the officers were driving during the chase.
