Sacramento police release footage of woman killed in Del Paso Heights

Sacramento police published footage Friday from three officer-worn cameras of the Aug. 27 shooting and killing of a woman in the 2500 block of Del Paso Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police released body-worn camera videos Friday from three officers involved in the shooting death of a woman Aug. 27 in the 2500 block of Del Paso Boulevard.

In the videos Sacramento police say they edit to protect the identities of those involved, the woman is shown running from officers with what police say is a knife in her hand.

Police said Friday one officer is seen in the videos at the opposite end of an alley attempting to stop the woman with a knife from fleeing. Upon reaching her, he was then allegedly stabbed by the woman.

"(The officer) ordered the suspect to stop twice. The suspect charged the officer, abruptly pulled out a knife, and stabbed him, causing a serious injury," said a Sacramento police spokesperson. "As the suspect stabbed the officer, he pushed her to the ground."

Two officers are then seen in the video shooting the suspect multiple times in the front and the back after she attempted to get back on her feet, police said.

The shooting itself lasted about two seconds.

"I don't think her death was justified because she was on the ground," Koffi Simpson, the woman's brother, told ABC10 after reviewing the footage.

Police said the woman died of her injuries at the scene while paramedics responded to provide medical assistance.