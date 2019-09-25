SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police need your help finding a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen walking away from school Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Nehemiah was carrying a black shoulder bag when he was spotted walking near 21st Avenue and Franklin Blvd in South Sacramento around noon.

Nehemiah is described as a black juvenile, with black hair in a short ponytail. He was last seen wearing a grey tank top with Phineas and Ferb on it and black jeans.

If you have seen Nehemiah, or know where he may be, call 9-1-1.