SacRT to change or suspend bus routes starting April 3

SacRT is making service adjustments impacting 15 bus routes across the area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Regional Transit plans to adjust 15 bus routes across the Greater Sacramento Region.

The changes will go into effect starting April 3.

Below is a list of the bus routes being altered or suspended:

11 - The 6:29 a.m. trip departing Natomas Boulevard and New Market Drive will shift to 6:50 a.m.

19 - The 6:53 a.m. trip departing from the Arden/Del Paso Station will depart 10 minutes earlier at 6:43 a.m. to improve service to Rio Linda High School

23 - Weekday afternoon trips that only operate between the Arden/Del Paso Station and Watt Avenue will be suspended.

25 - Times will be adjusted on most trips to improve on time performance.

61 - Times will be adjusted on most trips to improve on time performance.

67 - Times will be adjusted on most trips to improve on time performance.

68 - Times will be adjusted on most trips to improve on time performance.

81 - Weekday morning and early afternoon trips that only operate between Riverside Boulevard and Florin Towne Centre on Florin Road (in both directions) from approximately 5:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. will be suspended, with the exception of the trips beginning at Florin Towne Center at 7:17 a.m. and 7:56 a.m. Suspending these trips will result in service frequency on Florin Road changing from 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

82 - The 7:32 a.m. trip departing from the University/65th Street Station will be suspended.

86 - The 6:47 a.m. and 7:17 a.m. trips departing from the Marconi/Arcade Station will be suspended.

103 - Route 103 will be suspended.

107 - Route 107 will be suspended.

134 - Route 134 service will be reduced to two trips (7:03 a.m. from River Park and 2:30 p.m. from downtown Sacramento).

142 - Frequency will change from 30 minutes to 60 minutes seven days a week.

193 - Route 193 service will be suspended.

SacRT says the reason for the above changes is a "workforce shortage and the impacts of the pandemic."

No service or schedule changes will impact light rail.