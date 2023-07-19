Sacramento senior group marks 25-year milestone of meeting to socialize and speak Spanish

100-year-old Josefina Davila says the Sacramento group became her family after her husband passed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — 25 years ago a group of Spanish speakers was formed in Sacramento with a goal of inclusivity and practicing their first language.

Now, they are celebrating a big milestone as they reach 25 years together after starting Club Los Manitos to socialize and speak in Spanish.

Since 1998, Hart Senior Center in Sacramento has been their place to be on Wednesdays.

"They invited me to come to this group... Everyone was so good. Since I don't drive, everyone would try to take me and bring me places. It was very beautiful," said Josefina Davila, the oldest member of Club Los Manitos

Davila is 100 years old. She says the group became her family after she lost her husband, who would translate for her.

Antonia Lopez, the president, believes the group was needed at a time when Spanish speakers felt the need to assimilate.

"It was understood or it was believed that in order to fit in you had to speak English. And of course, we do. We have to speak English, but that meant you had to give up your first language. I mean, as soon as you spoke the language, someone thought of you as undocumented or less than," said Lopez.

The one rule during the meet up is no English.

"They all have their own way of speaking Spanish, so I use to take my dictionary with me and try to find out what's going on. But nobody was using those words. Using other words because each Latin American country has their own way of saying things," said 85-year-old Rosalio Rodriguez, a member of Club Los Manitos.

Members have created a family environment, even during the pandemic when they needed each other the most.

The club has about 70 members but only 13 of them are from the original group. Several have passed away, but many have joined. A few even credit Los Manitos for the long years they lived.

"Find you a good friend and try to love them. Try not to offend anyone and spend your time happy. I've spent my time very happy," said Davila.

Vice Mayor Eric Guerra says the city of Sacramento presented a resolution to Los Manitos for 25 years of recognition. He says it shows how the city is creating a positive place for members of the Latin American community.

People can join the group by visiting the senior center on 27th Street.

