Sacramento State police looking for man suspected of 2 sexual assaults

Police say in both cases the suspect met the victims on campus and identified himself as a Sacramento State student.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to an email sent to students, the first assault was reported on Sept. 23 and then a second report of a sexual assault came in on Oct. 5, though the email says the assault happened several weeks prior.

Police say the suspect in both cases is believed to be the same person, and that in both cases the suspect met the victims on campus and identified himself as a Sacramento State student.

Sacramento State police found the suspect is not currently enrolled at the school but may use the facilities. He may also be affiliated with San Jose State.

The suspect is a man around the age of 22 with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s around 6’ tall and 175 pounds. He goes by the name 'Zayn.'

Anyone with information can call police at 916-278-6000.