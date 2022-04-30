How Sacramento's Big Day of Giving will help The Salvation Army and area homeless

More than 700 nonprofits coming together to raise money for charitable efforts in the Sacramento area Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Situated at 1200 North B St., the Salvation Army's Sacramento Center of Hope is located in a part of town where there is a lot of need for services.

Each Saturday, the center's Willow Clinic offers free medical care.

"We're certainly not a solution to the shortage of healthcare that people need, but we like to call ourselves a Band-Aid," said UC Davis student and undergraduate, co-manager Trami Nguyen.

The Willow Clinic is one of the many services offered by the Center of Hope, which also provides shelter for up to 140 people.

"They come in, become stabilized and move on to self-sufficiency, and getting to live life and live it abundantly," said Larry Carmichael, Sacramento Social Services Officer.

But those services come with a cost. With an annual budget of $10.6 million, the Salvation Army hopes to raise $400,000 in donations on Thursday's Big Day of Giving, a fundraising drive bringing more than 700 nonprofits together for a good cause.

"So $400,000 is a bite. But $400,000 equals more than three months of care for 140 individuals in this shelter," Carmichael said.

Veteran Mathew Kerr said the Salvation Army helped him stay off the street.

"The street out there, it’s hard. It would be so difficult without Salvation Army to give me at least the groundwork to continue upward in my life," Kerr said.

