UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris' office says authorities in Sacramento, California are investigating a suspicious package mailed to her.

Harris' office says the package was similar to those that have been sent to other prominent Democrats.

The senator's office says it was informed that the package was identified at a Sacramento mail facility. The FBI responded to the facility in a South Sacramento neighborhood that's been blocked off by caution tape.

News of the package comes as authorities arrested a Florida man suspected of sending more than 10 mail bombs in recent days.

Harris is a Democrat serving her first term in the U.S. Senate.

Original Story:

Sacramento and federal law enforcement are investigating a suspicious package that arrived at an area post office Friday morning, according to Sacramento Police Department officials.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, police and federal bomb experts are on the scene at the Colonial Post Office in Sacramento where a package reportedly intended for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was sent.

The U.S. Postal Inspector Investigative team has arrived to the Postal Office in Colonial Heights, Sacramento to investigate a suspicious package. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/PVrFwjDpct — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) October 26, 2018

ABC10 has not independently verified this information.

Federal officials arrested 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr. in Florida Friday morning in connection with this week's wave of pipe bomb packages addressed to Democratic politicians and CNN.

Authorities are investigating another suspicious package in Sacramento, California, addressed to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, according to a law enforcement official https://t.co/mbWShaGeKT — CNN (@CNN) October 26, 2018

Earlier this week, authorities found a suspicious package outside Sen. Kamala Harris' San Diego office. The package was later determined to have been filled with children's clothing and food. There has been no confirmation that this is connected to the previous packages mailed out this week.

The total number of bomb-like devices reached 12 Friday after two more suspicious packages were recovered—one in Florida addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and another in New York addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

More details are expected at a 2:30 p.m. press conference, according to a spokesperson for the Justice Department.

