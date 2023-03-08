x
Sacramento

Tesla catches fire at luxury vehicle dismantler in Sacramento

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the Tesla Model S was involved in a crash months prior and was sitting in the yard for almost 3 months before the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a Tesla Model S spontaneously caught fire at a luxury vehicle dismantler Wednesday threatening other high-end vehicles.

Fire officials say the Model S was involved in a crash months prior and was sitting in the yard for almost three months before the fire.

Other cars in danger of catching fire were "Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, and other high-end vehicles that are in the process of restoration. "

"The blaze was quickly knocked down, but batteries continued to off-gas as the individual cells inside the pack continued to release energy," officials said in a Facebook post. "Millions of dollars in vehicles were saved."

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire added that they were familiar with similar fires related to EVs and that "as new technology continues to emerge, we continue to look for innovative ways to extinguish these fires."

