UC Davis medical center ranked as #1 hospital in Sacramento

UC Davis was among the best in the U.S. in a ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UC Davis Medical Center was named one of the nation's Best Hospitals, according to a ranking from U.S. News & World Report. In addition to being one of the nation's best hospitals, UC Davis was ranked as the #1 hospital in Sacramento and among the top 10 in California in the rankings.

UC Davis Medical Center ranked in the top 50 for nine adult specialty services to include: cancer, cardiology, gynecology and geriatrics.

“This ranking is only possible due to the outstanding expertise and compassion of our health care teams, according to David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health in a news release. "Even with the challenges of the pandemic, our dedicated teams have continued to deliver, at great personal risk, the highest quality of subspecialty and emergency care in Northern California. While the award goes to the facility, the credit goes to the amazing job our 16,000 doctors, nurses, and administrative and support personnel do every day for every patient we have the honor to treat,” Lubarsky said.

The ranking system conducted by U.S. News is done by using a series of surveys from physicians and care-related quality measures. The survey is based on 5,000 hospitals nationwide.

Hospital performance is then analyzed, focusing on 16 specialties or specialty areas ranging from cancer to urology.

According to Brad Simmons, chief administrator of UC Davis Medical Center, the magazine's survey places UC Davis among the best hospitals in the nation with every annual evaluation.

“I am so proud of our physicians, nurses, and staff who are dedicated to providing excellent health care. These national rankings are a reflection of their constant hard work,” Simmons said.

UC Davis was rated high performing in twelve categories in 2021 to include: Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, acute kidney failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).