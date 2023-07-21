73-year-old mailman attacked by a dog in North Highlands, deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the attack happened near the intersection of Roseville and Walerga roads while the man was delivering mail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 73-year-old United States Postal Service mail carrier has injuries to his face, feet and arms after being attacked by a pit bull in North Highlands Friday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the attack happened near the intersection of Roseville and Walerga Roads.

Deputies say the man was delivering mail when the dog attacked him.

"The owner of the dog intervened and attempted to halt the attack," deputies said in a press release. "After witnessing the incident, a passerby promptly called 911 and tried to help the mailman."

The man was taken to safety before law enforcement arrived. First responders arrived on the scene to treat injuries to both the mailman and the owner of the dog. It's unclear what injuries, if any, the dogs owner sustained.

The mailman was taken to the hospital and will not need surgery for his injuries after the attack, according to officials.

The dog is now in animal control's custody.

On Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 1:14 PM, a 73-year-old male who was employed as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service was carrying out his duties by delivering mail to the residences on the 4400 block of Brandt Way in North… pic.twitter.com/DVgnrsK2BW — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) July 22, 2023