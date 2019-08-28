SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has its own walk of stars that features celebrities, athletes, scientists, and other notable Sacramentans for their national and worldwide accomplishments.

Every year, beautiful bronze and tile stars are placed at select locations in midtown and downtown. On Wednesday morning, four more celebrities joined the Sacramento Walk of Stars.

The celebrities honored this year include: Dusty Baker, MLB player and coach; Summer Sanders, Olympic gold medalist; Darrell Corti, legendary food and wine connoisseur; and Urijah Faber, former MMA world champion and UFC Hall of Famer

Sacramento Walk of Stars honorees Summer Sanders and Mark S. Allen. Dusty Baker with his star on the Sacramento Walk of Stars. Dusty Baker's star on the Sacramento Walk of Stars.

These celebrities will forever be remembered for their hard work and dedication in their fields on the sidewalk of Midtown Sacramento’s Handle District on 18th Street between L Street and Capitol Avenue, right in front of Zocalo Restaurant.