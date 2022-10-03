Sailor faces judge in fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard

The fire on the amphibious assault ship burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will appear before a judge Thursday morning for arson.

A court martial was ordered for Ryan Sawyer Mays last month. The Navy said Mays will be tried in military court on two counts for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard.

It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory and the vessel had to be scrapped. It would cost an estimated $4 billion to replace.

Mays set the fire because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, prosecutors said. His defense lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze.

Mays was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel.

The fire on the amphibious assault ship burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego. It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory.

A lawyer for Mays said the decision to proceed to trial came despite a hearing officer’s recommendation that there wasn’t enough evidence to win a conviction.

For the full AP story, click here.