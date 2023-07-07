San Joaquin County approves $7.1M for temporary emergency housing facility in Tracy

The City of Tracy said this investment is part of its efforts to provide housing and supportive services to those experiencing homelessness

TRACY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $7.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to go toward the completion of Tracy’s Temporary Emergency Housing Facility.

The City of Tracy said this investment is part of its efforts to provide housing and supportive services to those experiencing homelessness.

These funds are in addition to the Board allocating nearly $3.7 million in ARPA funds for the development and construction costs of the facility in July 2021.

“At the County, we continue to stand in support of our local government jurisdictions’ and organizations’ efforts to address homelessness,” said Robert Rickman, chair of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.

The housing facility will be located at 370 W. Arbor Avenue providing over 100 beds for unsheltered individuals.

It will also accommodate partners, pets and possessions. Case management and supportive services will be provided.

In August 2022, Tracy City Council implemented interim housing until the opening of the Temporary Emergency Housing Facility. Five modular buildings were placed at the site as construction continues for the shelter. Guests and their pets are currently using the interim housing.

“I am proud that what started many years ago as a grassroots effort to help our most vulnerable in Tracy has brought us here today – 48 unsheltered individuals now have shelter and access to the resources they need,” said Mayor Nancy Young.

The shelter is expected to be completed in four phases and will have congregate housing, single-person dorms and individual module units.

