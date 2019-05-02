Road conditions and snow levels have have caused "Snow Days" meaning closures for some local schools.

Citing unsafe road conditions for some communities, schools are closing down for the day. Some policies require closures for other parts of the school district when other parts of the district are closed for safety reasons.

Here's what schools have been impacted by the Snow Day:

El Dorado County

Pioneer and Walt Tyler Elementary Schools

Mountain Creek Middle School

Gold Oak Elementary

Pleasant Valley Middle School

Pollock Pines Elementary School District

Pinewood Elementary School

Sierra Ridge Middle School

All schools in Pioneer Union School District

Frontier Elementary School

Pioneer Elementary School

Pioneer Middle School

All schools in the Black Oak Mine School District

Georgetown School

Northside School

Otter Creek School

American River Charter School

Golden Sierra Junior-Senior High School

Divide High School

Independent study

Amador County

Amador County Unified School District

All school in this district are closed for the snow day due to impacts in parts of the county

PHOTOS: Viewer Snow Pics Grass Valley, CA Truckee, CA Sue & Tom Rossi, Tahoe City Stella plays in the snow! Two dogs play in the snow. Rick & Kay Compangpo, Sonora Pine Grove Thanks for the photo, Kathy Smith! Holley Hill Vineyard - Kathleen Groveland, CA Ard, Sonora

