Road conditions and snow levels have have caused "Snow Days" meaning closures for some local schools.
Citing unsafe road conditions for some communities, schools are closing down for the day. Some policies require closures for other parts of the school district when other parts of the district are closed for safety reasons.
Here's what schools have been impacted by the Snow Day:
El Dorado County
Pioneer and Walt Tyler Elementary Schools
Mountain Creek Middle School
Gold Oak Elementary
Pleasant Valley Middle School
Pollock Pines Elementary School District
- Pinewood Elementary School
- Sierra Ridge Middle School
All schools in Pioneer Union School District
- Frontier Elementary School
- Pioneer Elementary School
- Pioneer Middle School
All schools in the Black Oak Mine School District
- Georgetown School
- Northside School
- Otter Creek School
- American River Charter School
- Golden Sierra Junior-Senior High School
- Divide High School
- Independent study
Amador County
Amador County Unified School District
- All school in this district are closed for the snow day due to impacts in parts of the county
