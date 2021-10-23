Cut the salt, keep the flavor: Tips for shaking off excess salt in your diet

Many common foods may be contributing to your daily salt intake.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released new voluntary guidelines aimed at encouraging the food industry to reduce sodium levels in many common foods.

The FDA's goal is to help people gradually lower their salt intake closer to the federal recommendation of 2,300 milligrams a day for most teens and adults.

Kowalski's Markets nutritionist Sue Moores says there are certain food groups that can be big contributors to daily salt intake levels, particularly highly processed foods. Some of the more common high salt foods are like breads, soups, pizza, sandwiches, and cured meats and cold cuts.

Moores says there can be several potential health consequences to a high sodium diet, including higher blood pressure, and increased risk for heart-related issues and certain cancers. High salt diets have also been linked to weakening of the bones.

There are several easy ways to reduce your sodium intake, however. Moores suggests seeking out lower sodium food choices while also boosting potassium intake, which can help lower blood pressure.

If flavor is a concern, Moores suggests trying out various herbs to give your food a flavor boost in place of salt. One suggestion: this seasonal and flavorful recipe for pumpkin chili.