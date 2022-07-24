It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station next to the Diamond Club off Northside Drive near Interstate 75.

ATLANTA — Eight people were shot overnight in what police are calling a drive-by shooting at a gas station next to a strip club in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Police spokesman said it happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station next to the Diamond Club off Northside Drive near Interstate 75.

APD Maj. Ailen Mitchell said around 12 people were in the parking lot talking when a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired from inside the car. It is unclear what led to the mass shooting, though.

Police said six people are in stable condition while two are in critical condition. They said six of the victims are women between 16 and 21 years old and two men are 18 and 21 years old. The victims were taken to Piedmont and Grady hospitals in private vehicles while officers followed behind.

They said they are actively looking for the suspect vehicle, but are not sharing a description of that car. They added that there is surveillance video.

According to The Diamond Club's social media accounts, they were hosting "ATL BLOODYMAXX Celebrity Birthday Bash" on Saturday night. It is unclear if the shooting victims were at the club or going to the club next door. The gas station does advertise that club-goers can park on their property for a fee.

