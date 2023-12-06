Person shot near California State Capitol

Officers found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the steps of the California State Capitol.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a person was shot in downtown Sacramento and found on the steps of the California State Capitol Monday.

The Sacramento Police Department believes the shooting happened somewhere on Capitol Mall between 3rd and 5th Street.

Then, the victim flagged down CHP officers around 4:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of 10th Street.

Officers found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the steps of the Capitol. They were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

It is unclear how the person got from 10th Street to the state Capitol.

