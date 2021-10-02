Sidney Walton, San Diego native and WWII veteran, dies at 102

Sidney Walton, 102, died peacefully on Saturday morning surrounded by loved ones, according a family statement.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego native and World War II veteran, Sidney Walton has died at the age of 102, peacefully on Saturday morning, according to a family statement.

Paul Walton, Sidney's son posted a statement on his Facebook page about the recent loss of his father.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that my dad died peacefully this morning at 102, just as he lived, right by my side and surrounded by love," said Paul Walton in his Facebook post. "Our immediate family was there. I absolutely loved my father!"

Sidney Walton is one of the country's oldest WWII veterans and lived most of his life in his hometown of San Diego.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by his family to help pay for his funeral, for the last three years, Sidney was on a mission to tour around the country meeting all 50 governors and raising awareness for veterans.

One of his last events in San Diego was attending the 50th anniversary of Tierrasanta with his son, Paul Walton said in this Facebook post.