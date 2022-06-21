San Joaquin Co. detectives look to identify items in effort to solve cold cases

As deputies review decades-old cold cases, they have released images of items found in a well back in 2012.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Investigations Unit is looking to identify a number of items to solve cold cases from decades ago.

Unsolved potential murder/missing persons cases from the 1980s and 90s have resurfaced following several items found at the bottom of a well in 2012.

Officials said the cases have not been positively linked to any recovered victims, but that identifying these items may help them get one step closer to solving these cold cases.

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes items or remembers a woman who disappeared in the 1980s or 1990s to contact the sheriff's office. Any information about the items related to the case can be submitted through the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office tip line.

