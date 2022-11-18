The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate are investigating the crash.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County authorities confirmed Saturday that there were two additional people on board the small single-engine plane that crashed near Harvey Field Friday morning, bringing the death toll to four.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field east of Harvey Field at around 9:30 a.m.

It was originally reported there were only two people on the plane at the time of the crash. With the help of the Snohomish Medical Examiner's Office, the additional deaths were reported after the examination of the wreckage.

Crews responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. after the crash was reported. According to Snohomish County Fire, the first people at the scene attempted to use handheld fire extinguishers to put out a fire that had started.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 2 were closed between 88th Street Southeast and 100th Street Southeast/Westwick Road for some time, due to the crash. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash was adjacent to the roadway.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates once they are available.

