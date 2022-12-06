Man found dead in South Sacramento following hit-and-run

A man was found dead on Florin Rd just after midnight with fatal injuries following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead early Monday morning in South Sacramento.

The man was found dead after being hit by a vehicle along Florin Road.

The California Highway Patrol received a call just after midnight from a passerby who noticed what looked like a body in the middle of the road as they were heading westbound, east of Bowling Drive.

Police arrived and found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CHP, the victims personal belongings were no where to be found, making his identity unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. CHP currently have no information on the suspect who fled the scene following the collision.

