79-year-old woman with dementia missing from South Sacramento home

Francell Hailey was last seen on Thursday at her home on Village Centre Drive.

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a local woman who is missing from her South Sacramento home.

Francell Hailey is 79-years-old and has dementia, making her at-risk. She was last seen on Thursday, May 20 at her home in the 6400 block of Village Centre Drive.

Hailey is described by Sacramento police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress and a denim jacket.

According to the police department, Hailey has also been diagnosed with other medical conditions in addition to the dementia, which make finding her a priority for her safety. She is most likely on foot and is reportedly unfamiliar with the area, so she may seem confused or disoriented.

Sacramento police are asking people to contact the department at 916-808-5471 if they see or have seen Hailey.

SPD is seeking the community's assistance with locating an at-risk missing person due to age and medical conditions. 79-year-old Francell Hailey was last seen yesterday (5/20) at her residence in the 6400 block of Village Centre Dr (South Sacramento). (1/3) pic.twitter.com/IFyp824Qli — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 21, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9