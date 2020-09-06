Stanislaus County greenlights reopening for 12 sectors, including bars, schools, gyms

A dozen sectors in Stanislaus County have been cleared to reopen. The move means a return for schools, campgrounds, hotels, bars, and wineries.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A little more normalcy is coming to Stanislaus County as the local health officer greenlights a dozen sectors to reopen.

Reopenings include schools, day camps, hotels, and bars. The move follows review of the California Department of Public Health's recent guidance and local health data.

Here's everything cleared to reopen in Stanislaus County on June 12 at 5 a.m.:

Schools Day Camps Casinos Operated by Sovereign Tribal Nations Music, Film and Television Production Professional Sports without Live Audiences Campgrounds, RV Parks, and Outdoor Recreation Hotels Cardrooms, Satellite Wagering Facilities, and Racetracks Family Entertainment Centers Restaurants, Bars, and Wineries Fitness Facilities Museums, Galleries, Zoos, and Aquariums

“While we continue to reopen more businesses and activities, the risk of contracting the virus is still high, so it is important for business owners to follow all the guidance recommendations to keep transmission in the businesses and in our community low,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer. “We need to be even more attentive to social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing face coverings while out in public to protect ourselves and those around us.”

Governor Gavin Newsom recently approved the reopening of movie theaters, however, that sector was not included in Stanislaus County's list of reopenings.

Other sectors not cleared to open yet include tattoo parlors, body waxing, indoor playgrounds, movie and live theaters, saunas and steam rooms, night clubs, concert venues, festivals, theme parks, and higher education.

While the county has cleared the reopening of multiple sectors, they are also recommending that people to assess their risk of contract the coronavirus and the risk to their family members while participating in the activities.

