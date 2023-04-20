Stockton police make arrest in homicide on Sutter Street | Update

Upon arrival officers found a man on the ground with blunt-force trauma to his body

STOCKTON, Calif. — Walter Green, 18, was arrested in connection to the homicide and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to officials.

Original: The Stockton Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the man’s body was found on the 200 block of N Sutter Street around 7:15 a.m.

Upon arrival officers found a man on the ground with blunt-force trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is being considered a homicide.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet and there is no information on a motive or suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

