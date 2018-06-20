The Stockton Police Department, along with other agencies, has concluded a nine-month-long criminal gang investigation into several shootings, including multiple homicides within the city of Stockton and San Joaquin County.

The department says the gang involved in these crimes has been identified as the East Oak Street Nortenos. There were several weapons, narcotics, and high-profile arrests made as a result of the investigation.

The following cases were solved through the joint investigation between the Stockton Police Department, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office:

August 9, 2017: Shooting in the 1600 block of N. Golden Gate (San Joaquin County Sheriff) - Arrested for shooting, conspiracy, and gang enhancements were: Jesus Martinez, 20; Daniel Maya, 18; Adrian Henry, 20; and Salvadore Vega, 28.

August 9, 2017: Shooting in the 1700 block of N. Gilchrist Ave (San Joaquin County Sheriff) - Arrested for shooting, conspiracy, and gang enhancements were: Jesus Martinez, 20; Daniel Maya, 18; Adrian Henry, 20; and Salvadore Vega, 28.

September 15, 2017: Homicide in the 2300 block of Hackberry Street (Stockton Police) - Arrested were for homicide, attempted homicide, and gang enhancements were Jesus Martinez, 20. Estefania Garces-Tellez, 27, was arrested for accessory.

September 29, 2017: Homicide in the 1700 block N. Gilchrist Ave (San Joaquin County Sheriff) – Arrested for homicide, conspiracy, attempted homicide, and gang enhancements were: Jesus Martinez, 20; Daniel Maya, 18; and Adrian Henry, 20; Salvadore Vega, 28; and Letisia Lopez, 20. Lopez was arrested for being an accessory.

October 21, 2017: Homicide in the 1000 block of S. Wilson Way (Stockton Police) -Arrested were for homicide, conspiracy, attempted homicide, and gang enhancements were: Jesus Martinez, 20; Daniel Maya, 18; and Adrian Henry, 20; Salvadore Vega, 28; and Letisia Lopez, 20. Lopez was arrested for being an accessory.

June 2, 2018: Weapons arrest in the area of Kettleman and Lakeshore in Lodi. Arrested during a traffic stop were a 16-year-old male, Gustavo Rodriguez, 20, and Adrian Henry, 20.

June 9, 2018: A search warrant was served in the 2100 block of N. F Street. Brian Zuniga, 21, was arrested for weapons, narcotics, being in possession of stolen property, and gang enhancements.

June 11, 2018: A search warrant was served in the 1900 block of Country Club Blvd. Arrested was Joseph Gomez, 23, for weapons, narcotics, and gang enhancements.

June 15, 2018: A search warrant was served in the 100 block of E. Jackson Street. Arrested was Rigoberto Maya for accessory, being in possession of stolen property, and gang enhancements.

“I would like to thank our state and local law enforcement partners for participating in this investigation," Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said. "These types of focused investigations are necessary in our efforts to reduce violent crime and gun violence in the City of Stockton. As a result, we were able to solve some serious crimes and put many violent gang members in jail."

