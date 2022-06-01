$78,000 lottery ticket sold in Stockton

The ticket was sold at the Liquor Barrel in Stockton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Check your ticket! Someone who picked up a Fantasy Five lottery ticket in Stockton is nearly $78,000 richer.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 3-9-14-37-39. The top prize was $77,810 for the ticket matching all five numbers.

According to the California Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Liquor Barrel over on North Wilson Way in Stockton.

Whoever won the the big prize will have to follow a claim process before getting a check in the mail.

For information on how to claim a prize, click HERE.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: