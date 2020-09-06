'We are going to be spacing people out' | Gyms might be set to reopen in a county near you

Depending on if a state variance was approved where you live, gyms can reopen in California starting this Friday

STOCKTON, Calif. — When Lori Clapper could no longer use the gym, the 52-year-old Stocktonian turned part of her home into a workout room.

"It just does wonders for my mental health and, of course, I try to do everything I can to stay healthy and in good shape," said Clapper.

A utility business analyst by trade, she consistently went to the gym five days a week. Heading back to the gym will be a welcome change.

"I am very excited to return to the gym," Clapper said.

However, the local gym will be looking a little bit different than it did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Doscher owns the F4 Fitness and Nutrition gym in Stockton where Clapper does her workouts. The gym has about 80 members and has survived by offering workouts on the Zoom app.

In person, when the gym is open, workouts are done in groups or one-on-one.

Doscher says he will wear a mask, have a wipes station in place, hand sanitizers and spray bottles on hand to clean equipment.

As an extra cleaning component, he also has an ozone generator that will run at night to clean and oxidize the air.

"We are going to be spacing people out much more than we used to," Doscher said.

A group used to be considered 10 people, so, for some workouts, Doscher had set up 10 straps for them to use. However, now he's reducing that to five when the reopening happens.

While there are a host of new safety efforts to adhere to, at least one thing won't be required: a face covering.

Despite the absence from the guidelines, the California Department of Public Health Services says face coverings are "strongly and highly recommended" for employees and gym users.

Social distancing of six feet, along with spacing equipment at least six-feet are also state guidelines.

24 Hour Fitness says it will encourage members to use its app to reserve a time slot as gyms will operate 25% capacity for now.

"We then are offering 60-minute time slots followed by 30-minute closures for us to clean our clubs after every hour," said Meredith Klausner, Regional Vice President of 24 Hour Fitness.

The state says showers and locker rooms can reopen, but they have to be "cleaned and disinfected regularly throughout the day."

Swimming pools got the greenlight to reopen, but saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs will have to wait.

The protocols make Lori Clapper confident she'll be safe.

"Because I know the gym I go to. Ryan [Doscher] takes great measures to make sure that the place is clean," said Clapper.

