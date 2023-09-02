Man convicted of killing Stockton fire captain Max Fortuna

Robert Somerville was found guilty of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The three-week-long trial of Robert Somerville, the man accused of killing Stockton fire captain Max Fortuna, ended Tuesday with a conviction.

Somerville was found guilty of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm. He will be sentenced at a later date.

CASE HISTORY

Vidal ‘Max’ Fortuna was shot while responding to a dumpster fire near Aurora and Washington Street near Stockton’s Crosstown Freeway on the morning of Jan. 31, 2022.

Fortuna, a fire captain and 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, left behind a wife and two adult children.

"Max was the type of firefighter that showed up every day and never complained about his job," said Stockton Firefighters 456 Union President Mario Gardea. "I don't know many other firefighters who enjoy their job as much as he did."

"Captain Max Fortuna was one of our heroes and this is a sobering reminder of the sacrifices our public safety personnel make daily to protect and serve our community," said Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln.

The man suspected of fatally shooting him, Robert Somerville, was detained at the scene before being booked on weapons charges and a homicide charge.

At Somerville’s trial, firefighter Jacob Yeager testified Fortuna was using an electric saw to cut around a lock securing a roller door to gain access inside a building, then he witnessed Fortuna going into a "slight jog" to the back of an engine.

Fortuna told Somerville he’d been hit by gunfire before motioning to his chest. Yeager and another firefighter pulled Fortuna to a safer location to provide first aid, but he died.

Somerville’s family said he had been the victim of attempted break-ins and believed his property was being burglarized.

Prosecutors pointed out how despite "blaring alarms" inside, along with smoke, the sound of saws and a woman living inside Somerville's residence who called 911 to report the fire, Somerville "disregarded all signs the fire department was there."

In a police detective interview that played in the courtroom, Somerville said "I wasn't trying to shoot anybody, just to scare them off." He added, "I used poor judgment."

Watch more on ABC10