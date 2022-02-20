PG&E restores power to thousands of customers near Stockton | Update

Pacific Gas and Electic said it restored power to thousands of customers around 10 a.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update 10:30 a.m.

Pacific Gas and Electic (PG&E) said it restored power to thousands of customers around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Original story

Pacific Gas and Electic (PG&E) is assessing an outage that left thousands of customers in the dark Sunday.

The outage started around 3:30 a.m. near Morada. As of 9 a.m. 6,017 customers were without power, according to the outage map.

Few details about the outage are available at this time, but currently, the utility is expecting power to be restored by 2 p.m.

