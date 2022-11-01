Stocklandia food truck park appeal to be heard before Stockton City Council

Owners closed the park after the city planning commission attached more than 40 conditions to stay open

STOCKTON, California — It was once a food truck oasis on West Lane in Stockton. But, at the end of 2021, the Stocklandia food truck park closed its gates after more than a year in business.

"In the peak of it, a lot of energy, a lot of fun, you know, a lot of smiles on people's faces," said Stocklandia co-owner, Kenneth Foster.

The park opened in October of 2020 with seven permanent food trucks and allowing a number of "guest trucks" as well.

"It is a place where you can come with family and enjoy different cuisines from Stockton and the surrounding cities," said co-owner Veronica Martinez.



But complaints about noise, loud music, bright lights and more got the attention of the City.

Dorothy Rasmussen lives on a short street behind the lot. Although she was all for the idea of a food truck park and said she has even dined there, she didn't like the traffic it brought or the light that shone into her bedroom window.

"It's a one lane street, and they don't have enough room for parking," Rasmussen said.

One other neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said he got tired of the loud music and traffic too. He said he was glad the park closed.

Last August, the Stockton City Planning Commission agreed to what is called a Temporary Activity Permit for Stocklandia but with over forty conditions.

Stocklandia is appealing five of the conditions.



They include adding off street parking spaces, not storing trucks overnight, allowing for unannounced on-site city inspections or visits, ADA accessibility and a pedestrian gate.

"They can continue to operate under the permit. If they close, it's their choice," said City of Stockton spokesperson Connie Cochran.

At the same time, the city council is also working on an ordinance allowing food trucks to park on private property. That is expected to be brought before the council early this year.

With that in mind, Stocklandia plans on simply finding a new, workable location.



"Our main goal today is that we are included in the draft and creation and approval processes of an ordinance that will enable food truck parks in Stockton for the future," said Martinez.

