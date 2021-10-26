1950s office building transforming into affordable apartments for veterans in Stockton

The complex also features a computer lab, two community centers as well as a daycare center and a large office space for social services.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An old office building built in the 1950s will become 74 affordable housing units for veterans in Stockton.

The Liberty Square Apartments comes stocked with studio, one, two and three-bedroom units for single veterans and families earning 30% to 60% of the area median income.

It's just the kind of place that Army veteran David Wilhem has his eye on. Wilhem has been surviving on the streets, experiencing homelessness on an off and on basis.

"I've seen people just give up and die. And, I know for myself I don't want that," Wilhem said.

While he's currently living in a hotel, he will soon have a home at the three-story apartment complex.

"We're excited, the community is excited," said Carol Ornealas, CEO of Visionary Home Builders. "This is the first of our veteran communities that we have built, so we're ecstatic."

For Wilhelm, the apartment complex can't open soon enough. He hopes that it'll turn his life around.

"Very excited, it's a stepping stone," he said.



The apartment complex is expected to open in December. However, that work didn't happen overnight. With all kinds of supply chain problems for all kinds of materials, getting to this point in the building process has not been easy.

"Electrical parts, trying to get electrical parts out of Southern California, we had to get them shipped here on a plane overnighted because they've been taking so long," said Tyler Rott, with Sisler & Sisler Construction.



The complex also features a computer lab, two community centers as well as a daycare center and a large office space for social services.

For more information, you can visit www.visionaryhomebuilders.org.

WATCH ALSO: