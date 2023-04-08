Stockton approves millions to remedy shortfalls for homeless shelter

San Joaquin County approved $5,380,000 on Aug. 22 and Stockton City Council approved the same amount.

STOCKTON, Calif — San Joaquin County and the City of Stockton have approved millions of dollars to help fund a homeless shelter that was once at risk of closing.

The moves come after a closure for the former Stockton Shelter for the Homeless was announced in August. In response, the City of Stockton declared a local emergency and started trying to transfer operations to St. Mary's Dining Room to prevent service disruptions.

St. Mary's eventually assumed operations and is expected to provide low-barrier, 24/7 shelter operations and facility management.

“Homelessness is a larger issue that will take years and years to address, but I really believe that sufficient shelter beds can end unsheltered homelessness in our community,” said Petra Linden, St. Mary’s Dining Room CEO, during her presentation at the City Council Meeting.

On Sept. 11, the Stockton City Council approved a contract and operational funding for the shelter. The funding comes after officials said operations at the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless resulted in a shortfall and needed about $10,760,460, or about $3,586,820 per year for three years. San Joaquin County approved $5,380,000 on Aug. 22 and Stockton City Council approved the same amount.

“Working with the County, we were able to avert a closure and avoid a gap in services for our unsheltered community members,” said City Manager Harry Black. “At the same time, this is a unique opportunity to establish a single integrated site with turnkey services through an established service provider that is supported by the City, County, and the community.”

