AHL announces Stockton Heat relocating to Calgary next season

The Calgary Flames AHL affiliate team is officially moving to Calgary, Alberta, Canada in the upcoming season following an official board decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Calgary Flames officially announced Monday that the Stockton Heat will be moving to Calgary, Alberta, Canada beginning in the 2022-23 season.

The decision has come following the approval of the American Hockey League (AHL) Board of Governors at an official board meeting last week announcing the plans for relocating the team.

The Stockton Heat, a minor league affiliate of the Calgary Flames, has played at the Stockton Arena since 2015.

The Calgary Flames purchased the city’s previous long-standing team, the Stockton Thunder, and after 10 years of playing, the city's hockey team was relocated to New York. The AHL then moved the Heat to Stockton in its place.

Now, following a string of unconfirmed rumors of the Heat’s departure, Stockton is officially once again saying goodbye to its local hockey team.

“Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have appreciated the partnership with the City of Stockton since our arrival in 2015,” said Heat General Manager Brad Pascall. “We especially would like to say thank you to the Heat fans who loyally supported the team and continue throughout the 2022 AHL Playoffs.”

Details regarding the team’s departure are still being finalized.

The American Hockey League has approved a relocation of the Calgary Flames' franchise from Stockton, California to Calgary, Alberta, Canada beginning with the 2022-23 season.https://t.co/K2BDgTll5t pic.twitter.com/x0hdHOJTpE — y - Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) May 23, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: Manteca's Great Wolf Lodge now offering day passes online for locals